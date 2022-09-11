These are the 37 people running for a seat on Victoria's city council this year
Thirty-seven candidates are officially running for a seat on Victoria's city council in the upcoming municipal election, and another eight will be on the ballot for mayor.
The city's chief election officer issued the official declaration of candidates for the Oct. 15 election Friday evening.
While two current councillors – Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew – are running for mayor, just one current councillor – Ben Isitt – is seeking re-election.
Five current councillors, plus Mayor Lisa Helps, have opted not to stand in this year's election.
The 37 council candidates will be vying for just eight seats.
The declared candidates for mayor are:
- Marianne Alto
- Stephen Andrew
- Lyall Atkinson
- Rafael Fuentes
- Rod Graham
- David Arthur Johnston
- Brendan Marshall
- Michelle Wiboltt
The declared candidates for city council are:
- Julia Alvarez
- Gary C. Beyer
- Tom Braybrook
- Michael Cameron
- Jeremy Caradonna
- Christopher Mark Coleman
- Matt Dell
- Rob Duncan
- Jalal Elarid
- Marg Gardiner
- Riga Godron
- Stephen Hammond
- Christopher Hanna
- James Harasymow
- Ben Isitt
- Sandy Janzen
- Jason Jones
- Muller Kalala
- Susan Kim
- Anna King
- Brian Klassen
- Krista Loughton
- Jeremy Maddock
- Janice Nightingale
- Steve Orcherton
- Emmanuel Parenteau
- Derek Pinto
- Khadoni Pitt Chambers
- Jordan Quitzau
- William Scott
- Brad Sifert
- Susan Simmons
- Tom Sinclair
- Shea C. Smith
- Dave Thompson
- Janice Williams
- Tony Yacowar
More information on the municipal election – including mail ballot instructions, early voting opportunities and candidate nomination forms – can be found on the City of Victoria's website.
An online "candidate profile guide" containing information provided by each candidate will be available on the city's website on Monday, Sept. 19.