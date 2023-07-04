These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

What emails reveal about the communication around the Paul Bernardo transfer, RoseAnne Archibald asks for reinstatement, a grocery rebate is coming, and was the Titan sub doomed from the start?

1. Bernardo transfer: Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move, emails show.

2. AFN leadership: RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.

3.B.C. port strike: The association representing employers in an ongoing strike at British Columbia ports says it doesn't think more bargaining is going to produce a collective agreement.

4.Grocery rebate: The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised "grocery rebate" payments to eligible Canadians on July 5.

5.'Preoccupation with failure': The company behind the submersible that imploded during a recent dive to the Titanic ignored key principles that guide organizations working in high-risk environments, experts in emergency management say.

