These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Emergency crews responding to flooding in Nova Scotia find a body of a man and unidentified remains of another person, the prime minister is set to shuffle his cabinet this week, and an inside look at the ex-RCMP officer accused of working for China.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Nova Scotia flooding: As flooding continues to wreak havok in the province, first responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old man as well as the human remains of a second person.

2. Cabinet shuffle: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.

3. Foreign interference: How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's "hired gun" in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported.

4. Deadly heat: The fingerprints of climate change are all over the intense heat waves gripping the globe this month, a new study finds.

5. Women's World Cup: Canada might be expecting a physical game from upstart Ireland when they meet Wednesday, but coach Bev Priestman says her squad is ready.

One more thing ...

'Nostalgia marketing': How Barbie's massive marketing campaign worked so well