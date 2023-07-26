These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A pending cabinet shuffle, more information on the Paul Bernardo prison transfer and bad news for kids who love TV: their parents may be right.
Here's what you need to know to start your day:
1. Cabinet shuffle: Nearly the entirety of the current cabinet will be new, or in new roles, after today. Read the background here, and check CTVNews.ca throughout the day for the latest on this developing news story.
2. 'Least restrictive': How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words.
3. 'Going to be tested again:' A panel of experts made further calls for an independent inquiry into Canada’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday.
4. New study: Sorry kids, but your parents are right – watching too much TV can be bad for you.
5. Hottest seawater ever?: The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub-heat levels, exceeding 37.8 degrees Celsius two days in a row.
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
London soccer fans cheer on Canadian women at World CupCanada, including London's Jessie Fleming, has picked up its first win at the Women's World Cup.
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffitiThe Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents showWindows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photosCalgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.