These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

People share their stories about the risks and benefits of Ozempic, Canada gets eliminated early from the Women's World Cup and strong winds push wildfires away from communities in and around Osoyoos, B.C.

1.'I wish I never touched it':People who have used diabetes drug Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy are sharing their stories about how the medication has affected them.

2. Canada eliminated: After Australia sent Team Canada packing with a 4-0 win at the Women's World Cup, Captain Christine Sinclair called it a "wake-up call."

3. Wildfire update: Hundreds of people who live in and around Osoyoos, B.C. can now return home after favourable winds pushed the Eagle Bluff wildfire west.

4. Remembering Paul Reubens: Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character -- an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh -- became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.

5. The 'sandwich generation': People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are at risk of burning out, the head of a Toronto health foundation says.

Brightly flashing 'X' sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter's headquarters