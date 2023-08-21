These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The latest on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, the tourism industry takes a hit due to wildfires in B.C., and the FIFA Women’s World Cup wraps up.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. N.W.T. wildfires: Essential workers stay behind to support fire crews battling fire near Yellowknife while residents who were forced to evacuate the territorial capital and surrounding communities are told to exercise patience.
2. B.C. wildfires: The devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner after days of destruction.
3. Women’s World Cup: Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned of her father’s death after the final.
4. Fires disrupt tourism: British Columbia's tourism industry is taking a hit after travel bans were imposed in wildfire zones in the province.
5. California braces for more floods: Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
One more thing…
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
How the remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary will affect CanadaThe remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
Dolegala, receivers and defense get high praise from Wes Cates following big win against B.C.The Riders are marching into the second half of the 2023 season with a renewed purpose after an impressive showing against B.C. from QB Jake Dolegala, the team's receiving corps and defense.
Reconsider Dundas Street renaming, three former Toronto mayors tell Chow, councilThree former Toronto mayors are asking the city to reconsider its decision to rename Dundas Street, questioning the practicality of the move and the research supporting it.
Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: policePolice are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
Sunnidale Road bridge in Barrie demolished to pave way for improved traffic flowCrews have demolished the Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.
Man accused of setting his shirt on fire charged with arsonA 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at a business and set his shirt on fire.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says TrudeauPrime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Trudeau, P.E.I. premier announce expanded child care on IslandPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King say wages will increase this fall for some early childhood educators and new daycare spaces will be added.
Boil water advisory in effect for Drumbo, Ont.Southwestern Public Health is placing residents of Drumbo, a township between Woodstock and Kitchener, under a boil water advisory following a pressure loss at Drumbo water treatment.