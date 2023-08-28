These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Hurricane Franklin strengthens, what we know about the killing of three Black people in a racist attack in the United States, and the RCMP is warning of scams targeting wildfire evacuees.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Hurricane Franklin: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season.

2. Florida shooting: This is what we know about the killing of three Black people in what a sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida.

3. Scam alert: The Northwest Territories RCMP is warning of a text message scam falsely purporting to connect wildfire evacuees to relief funds.

4. Soccer scandal: One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.

5. 3,000-year-old tomb: Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a tomb they believe might have honoured an elite religious leader some three millennia ago.

One more thing …

AI-powered tech gives voice to Regina woman who lost speech after a stroke