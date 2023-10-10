These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Melanie Joly says three Canadians are now reported missing amid the conflict in Israel, the attack by Hamas has left a Montreal man dead and a bank founder speaks out on getting caught up in political interference allegations.

1. Joly on Israel conflict: Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the conflict in Israel "will get worse before it gets better." Meanwhile, three Canadians are now reported missing as the fighting continues.

2. Montreal man among dead: The family of 33-year-old Alexandre Look has confirmed he is among the hundreds of people who were killed during a Hamas raid on an electronic music festival in Israel.

3. Bank founder speaks out: Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, spoke exclusively to CTV National News about being caught up in political interference allegations.

4. 'Top Chef' dead: Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on the Food Network, has died. He was 61.

5. Scotch pine find: Scientists explain why they're looking to an ancient tree for clues to the past, and the future.

