These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Melanie Joly says three Canadians are now reported missing amid the conflict in Israel, the attack by Hamas has left a Montreal man dead and a bank founder speaks out on getting caught up in political interference allegations.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Joly on Israel conflict: Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the conflict in Israel "will get worse before it gets better." Meanwhile, three Canadians are now reported missing as the fighting continues.
2. Montreal man among dead: The family of 33-year-old Alexandre Look has confirmed he is among the hundreds of people who were killed during a Hamas raid on an electronic music festival in Israel.
3. Bank founder speaks out: Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, spoke exclusively to CTV National News about being caught up in political interference allegations.
4. 'Top Chef' dead: Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on the Food Network, has died. He was 61.
5. Scotch pine find: Scientists explain why they're looking to an ancient tree for clues to the past, and the future.
One more thing...
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
-
Province hands out $8M for daycare spaces in TimminsEducation Minister Stephen Lecce was in Timmins on Tuesday visiting local child care centres and announcing major funding.
-
Indigenous students in the north train for the jobs of the futureThe world of software testing is low on employees, and one Sault-based business is aiming to fill those roles with Indigenous workers.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skidThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Sudbury's Elgin Street Mission feeding more people than everThe Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury says more and more people are coming to them for meals and assistance.
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hearsA Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.