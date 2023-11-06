These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Antony Blinken's Middle East diplomatic tour wraps without significant progress in a push for a pause in the fighting, the average rent in Canada has reached record levels and some legions are struggling to pay their bills.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Israel-Hamas war: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a gruelling Middle East diplomatic tour in Turkiye after only limited success in efforts to forge a consensus on how best to ease civilian suffering in Gaza.

2. Rental report: Rental prices in Canada reached a new high in October, with an average asking price of $2,149 per month.

3. Struggling legions: For generations, the legion has been a community gathering spot for veterans and their families, but after years of declining membership and mounting bills, some are struggling to stay afloat.

4. Toxic chemicals: Despite some flame retardant chemicals being banned in Canada many are found in wildlife across the country including in species that are endangered.

5. 'Very duped': Some Indigenous musicians say they were disappointed to learn they may have lost career-shaping industry awards to someone who may be neither Indigenous nor Canadian.

One more thing...

A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like