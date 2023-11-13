These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, a Jewish school in Montreal was hit with bullets for a second time, and Donald Trump outlines his plans for the White House.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Nygard convicted: Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.

2. 'Disturbing': Police are investigating after a Jewish school in Montreal was targeted by gunfire on Sunday for the second time this week.

3. Trump's White House plans: From a new Muslim ban to a mass deportation operation, Donald Trump has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.

4. Cameron’s back: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the U.K. Conservative government.

5. Revising galactic theories: The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.

One more thing...

Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first