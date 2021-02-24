Here are the five most expensive condominiums for sale in Edmonton, according to Realtor.ca:

As of Wednesday, the most expensive condo to hit the market came in at $4,699,990.

It’s located at 10360 102 St. NW at The Legends Private Residences.

The brand new penthouse was built in 2019. It’s 3,974 sq. ft. and includes an additional 730 sq. ft. balcony.

The unit is on the 51st floor with 10’ ceilings, walnut hardwood and boasts two large bedrooms with their own ensuite bathroom.

The suite shares the 51st floor with two other units.

The second most expensive condo listing in Edmonton comes in at $3,699,990.

The brand new sub-penthouse is located at 10360 102 St. NW in the ICE District.

The penthouse is nestled at the top of a 52-story building at The Legends Private Residences.

The unit is 3,301 sq. ft. complete with two bedrooms and an attached ensuite bathroom plus den.

The condo is complete with glass exterior, two balconies overlooking both the city and river valley.

Additional features include a wet bar and linear fireplace.

The third most expensive condo style home is located at 3466 Keswick Blvd. SW.

The price is set at $2,599,000 and includes 4766 sq. ft. of space.

The building has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms a rooftop patio with views of the ravine and a four car garage.

The home was built in 2016.

The fourth most expensive condo sits at $2,495,000.

The unit was built in 1981 and is located at 11826 100 Ave. NW in the exclusive Carlisle building.

This is an entire floor unit, making it both private and secure.

What makes this condo standout from the rest are the panoramic views, custom cabinetry and a temperature controlled wine cellar and in-suite gym.

The spacious suite has four bedrooms, two baths and four parking stalls.

Finally, the fifth most expensive condo in Edmonton is located at 11933 Jasper Ave. NW at the Illuminada II building.

The penthouse was built in 2016 and costs $2,395,000.

It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with floor to ceiling windows.

Some of the unique features include a three-sided fireplace and views of the river valley and downtown.

All photos from Realtor.ca