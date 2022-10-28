iHeartRadio

These are the 8 Vancouver restaurants that now have a Michelin star


Eight Vancouver restaurants were given a coveted culinary Michelin star for the first time Thursday night.

The second Canadian edition of the gastronomic ode to fine dining was announced at an evening gala. It follows a Toronto-focused guide in September that minted Canada's only two-star restaurant and bestowed single stars on a dozen one-star eateries.

Here's a look at the Vancouver restaurants that earned one star:

  • AnnaLena (contemporary)
  • Barbara (contemporary)
  • Burdock & Co (contemporary)
  • iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House (Chinese)
  • Kissa Tanto (Japanese-Italian fusion)
  • Masayoshi (Japanese)
  • Published on Main (contemporary)
  • St. Lawrence (Quebecois)

There are 12 Bib Gourmand restaurants recognized for offering good food for good value:

  • Anh and Chi (Vietnamese)
  • Chupito (Mexican)
  • Fable Kitchen (contemporary)
  • Fiorino, Italian Street Food (Italian)
  • Kin Kao Song (Thai)
  • Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer (Chinese)
  • Lunch Lady (Vietnamese)
  • Nightshade (vegetarian)
  • Oca Pastificio (contemporary)
  • Phnom Penh (Vietnamese)
  • Say Mercy! (Contemporary)
  • Vij's (Indian)

The guide also announced three special awards:

  • Michelin Service Award: Kissa Tanto's general manager Justin Isidro and team
  • Michelin Sommelier Award: Published on Main's wine director Jayton Paul
  • Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: The Botanist's creative beverage director Grant Sceney and head bartender Jeff Savage

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

