These are the 8 Vancouver restaurants that now have a Michelin star
Eight Vancouver restaurants were given a coveted culinary Michelin star for the first time Thursday night.
The second Canadian edition of the gastronomic ode to fine dining was announced at an evening gala. It follows a Toronto-focused guide in September that minted Canada's only two-star restaurant and bestowed single stars on a dozen one-star eateries.
Here's a look at the Vancouver restaurants that earned one star:
- AnnaLena (contemporary)
- Barbara (contemporary)
- Burdock & Co (contemporary)
- iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House (Chinese)
- Kissa Tanto (Japanese-Italian fusion)
- Masayoshi (Japanese)
- Published on Main (contemporary)
- St. Lawrence (Quebecois)
There are 12 Bib Gourmand restaurants recognized for offering good food for good value:
- Anh and Chi (Vietnamese)
- Chupito (Mexican)
- Fable Kitchen (contemporary)
- Fiorino, Italian Street Food (Italian)
- Kin Kao Song (Thai)
- Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer (Chinese)
- Lunch Lady (Vietnamese)
- Nightshade (vegetarian)
- Oca Pastificio (contemporary)
- Phnom Penh (Vietnamese)
- Say Mercy! (Contemporary)
- Vij's (Indian)
The guide also announced three special awards:
- Michelin Service Award: Kissa Tanto's general manager Justin Isidro and team
- Michelin Sommelier Award: Published on Main's wine director Jayton Paul
- Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: The Botanist's creative beverage director Grant Sceney and head bartender Jeff Savage
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.