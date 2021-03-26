These are the changes being made to restrictions in the grey zone

Over the past month, the Ontario government has made multiple changes to its colour-coded COVID-19 lockdown framework.

In the grey zone, which is the strictest tier in the framework, restaurants remain closed to indoor dining and strict capacity limits have been placed on businesses.

Residents are also encouraged not to gather with others.

As of March 26, regions in the grey zone include Toronto, Peel region, Lambton, Sudbury, and Thunder Bay.

Here is a list of the current grey lockdown public health restrictions:

Gatherings

It is illegal to gather indoors with anyone outside of your immediate household.

Up to 10 people can get together outdoors as long as a two-metre distance can be maintained.

Up to 50 people can gather outdoors for a religious service, wedding or funeral.

As of March 29, capacity limits for indoor services will be adjusted to allow for “the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance.”

Restaurants and bars

Indoor dining is prohibited

Outdoor dining on patios is allowed as long as two-metres of distance can be maintained

Drive-through service, delivery and takeout, is allowed.

Guests should only visit a restaurant with people they live with

Masks or face coverings must be worn when food and beverage is not being consumed.

Patrons must provide contact information

Establishments must close by 10 p.m. and alcohol cannot be sold after 9 p.m.

Buffets, dancing, singing, and live performances are prohibited

Retail

Supermarkets and other essential stores that sell food and health-care items are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

All other retail stores, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores, garden centres, are restricted to 25 per cent capacity.

Curbside pickup and delivery is allowed

Masks must be worn by staff and patrons

Customers must answer screening questions before entering malls

Performing arts and gaming

Cinemas can only remain open for drive-in service

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments are closed

Rehearsing, recording or broadcasting an event or performance is allowed without an audience.

There must be a barrier (for example, plexiglass) between singers and wind- or brass-instrument players and other performers.

Here are the new additions to the grey zone:

Outdoor Fitness

Outdoor fitness is prohibited until March 29. These are the rules as of Monday:

Classes, personal training and team training is allowed outdoors with a limit of 10 people, who must remain physically distanced.

Contact information must be collected from patrons and everyone must be “actively screened”

Music volume should be reduced in order to not encourage loud talking, singing or shouting

Team sport games are prohibited with the exception of team training.

All equipment must be cleaned and disinfection between use

No spectators are permitted, with the exception of people under the age of 18 accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Indoor fitness is not allowed.

On March 29, marinas and boating clubs will also be able to operate.

Personal care services

Personal care services are prohibited until April 12. On April 12, these are the rules: