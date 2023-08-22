These are the Lakeshore parks to offer free public wifi

Several Lakeshore parks are going to have free public WiFi internet service.

Council agreed to provide a Letter of Support to Gosfield North Communications at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Town officials say the service will be a significant step towards enhancing digital connectivity for residents and visitors.

“This service will be yet another reason to visit Lakeshore’s incredible parks and public spaces and is a step towards digital inclusion and accessibility,” says mayor Tracey Bailey. “The addition of free WiFi will help bridge the digital divide and provide free access to reliable Internet to individuals and community members who need it most.”

Lakeshore is the first municipality in Essex County to launch the initiative, which was made possible by a grant awarded to Gosfield North Communications through Connecting Windsor-Essex.

The project will see the installation of necessary infrastructure at each of the designated public locations including:

Optimist Park, 775 Tecumseh Road

Ladouceur/Lions Park, 245 Ouellette Street

Lakeshore Town Hall, 419 Notre Dame Street

Duck Creek Park, 130 Duck Creek Boulevard

Lakeview Park (trail and marina), 10 Lake Street

Millen Park, 1925 South Middle Road

Orioles Park, 1409 Oriole Park Drive

Comber Fairgrounds Park, 6211 McCallister Street

Gosfield North Communications will be responsible for the ongoing operation, maintenance, and support of the service. To facilitate ease of use, signage will be erected at each location, along with contact information for assistance.

“This partnership enables us to provide complimentary public Wi-Fi access to Lakeshore's residents, enhancing their experience as they make use of the exceptional facilities,” says Don Casemore, general manager of Gosfield. “With a decade of dedicated service to Lakeshore's communities, Gosfield has proudly delivered high-speed fiber connections to numerous residences.”

The free WiFi service in Lakeshore’s parks is expected to be available by mid-2024.