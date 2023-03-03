These are the locations where Nordstrom will close its stores in Canada

Nordstrom is set to close all 13 of its Canadian stores, the company announced on Thursday, resulting in 2,500 job losses.

The move comes after what chief executive Erik Nordstrom described as challenges to the Seattle-based retailer's longtime plans "to build and sustain a long-term business" in Canada.

The luxury department store chain opened its first Canadian location at Calgary's CF Chinook Centre in September 2014 and has since expanded to Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto.

The company's discount outlet, Nordstrom Rack, is also affected by the closures.

The announcement also comes after Nordstrom released its fourth quarter results showing net earnings of US$119 million in the period ending Jan. 28, compared to US$200 million during the same period the previous year.

Nordstrom's Canadian website is no longer available for shopping and the company says a liquidation sale is expected to begin later in March.

These are the locations where Nordstrom will close its Canadian stores:

ALBERTA

Chinook Centre, Calgary

Deerfoot Meadows, Calgary (Nordstrom Rack)

South Edmonton Common, Edmonton (Nordstrom Rack)

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Willowbrook Shopping Centre, Langley (Nordstrom Rack)

Pacific Centre, Vancouver

ONTARIO

Heartland Town Centre, Mississauga (Nordstrom Rack)

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

Ottawa Train Yards, Ottawa (Nordstrom Rack)

Sherway Gardens, Toronto

Eaton Centre, Toronto

Yorkdale Centre, Toronto

One Bloor, Toronto (Nordstrom Rack)

Vaughan Mills, Vaughan (Nordstrom Rack)

With files from The Canadian Press