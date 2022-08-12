iHeartRadio

These are the movies playing at Churchill Square starting next week

The City of Edmonton's Movies on the Square return next week. (edmonton.ca)

The City of Edmonton's Movies on the Square are back next Wednesday.

The free, family-friendly event returns to Churchill Square with The Princess Bride on Aug. 17 at 9 p.m.

The rest of the schedule includes:

  • Josie and the Pussycats on Aug. 24 at 8:45 p.m.
  • Labyrinth on Aug. 30 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Kubo and the Two Strings on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Pre-movie entertainment starts at 6 p.m. and food trucks will be on-site from 6 to 9 p.m.

Movies will be shown on a three-storey high inflatable screen and closed captioning will be offered when available, the city said.

People who dress up in the movie's theme will have a chance to win a prize.

Attendees are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs.

