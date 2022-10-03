These are the new stores coming to Yorkdale Shopping Centre this fall

Over a dozen new brands are opening up shop at Yorkdale Shopping Centre this fall.

Sixteen new stores are joining the hundreds of existing stores at the North York mall.

ACNE Studios, Emporio Armani, Fendi, MCM, and Ganni are the high-end brands coming to Yorkdale, and clothing stores Mango and Psycho Bunny are also opening.

Those looking for athleisure wear can now head to Alo Yoga or OFFLINE by Aerie. Luxury candle and fragrance brand, Diptyque, and footwear company, Allbirds, have set up shop at the mall, too.

Popular jewellery store, Mejuri, is now at Yorkdale, too, and it's the company’s first-ever boutique inside of a mall.

TWG Tea, Cafe Landwer, %Arabica, and Vinfast are the remaining new features coming to Yorkdale this season.

“It’s exciting to see international brands continue to join Yorkdale’s world-class retail mix, giving Canadian and international customers one of the best shopping experiences possible,” William Correia, director of Yorkdale Shopping centre said in a news release.

Diptyque, Fendi, ACNE Studios, Ganni, Mejuri, OFFLINE, Allbirds, MCM, Emporio Armani and TWG are currently open, while the rest of the new stores will be open at a later date this fall.

Outside of the new store openings, Aritzia, BVLGARI, Bath & Body Works, Browns, Cartier, and OVO are part of the expanded and renovated stores re-opening this fall.