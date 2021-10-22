iHeartRadio

These are the Ontario COVID-19 restrictions that will lift tomorrow

The Ontario government released its long-term COVID-19 reopening plan on Friday, noting that capacity restrictions for businesses requiring proof of vaccination will be lifted on Oct. 25.

This will be the first time in more than a year that some businesses will be able to operate at full capacity.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the following businesses will be able to reopen without physical distancing required:

  • Indoor dining
  • Indoor sport and recreation facilities such as gyms and other establishments where personal physical fitness trainers provide instruction
  • Bars and other food and drinking establishments where there is no dancing
  • Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments
  • Indoor meeting and event spaces
  • Certain outdoor settings

The government also said that other establishments will be allowed to lift capacity restrictions if they agree to check proof of vaccination. The following businesses can opt-in to the vaccine certificate program and open without physical distancing:

  • Personal care services (e.g., barber shops, salons, body art)
  • Indoor areas of museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions
  • Indoor areas of amusement parks
  • Indoor areas of fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals
  • Indoor tour and guide services
  • Boat tours
  • Indoor areas of marinas and boating clubs
  • Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities
  • Open house events provided by real estate agencies
  • Indoor areas of photography studios and service
  • Locations where weddings, funerals or religious services are taking place

If a business chooses not to require proof of vaccination, they must adhere to Step 3 capacity restrictions.

Proof of vaccination will not be required to access medical care, grocery stores or other essential services.

