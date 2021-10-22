These are the Ontario COVID-19 restrictions that will lift tomorrow

The Ontario government released its long-term COVID-19 reopening plan on Friday, noting that capacity restrictions for businesses requiring proof of vaccination will be lifted on Oct. 25.

This will be the first time in more than a year that some businesses will be able to operate at full capacity.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the following businesses will be able to reopen without physical distancing required:

Indoor dining

Indoor sport and recreation facilities such as gyms and other establishments where personal physical fitness trainers provide instruction

Bars and other food and drinking establishments where there is no dancing

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Indoor meeting and event spaces

Certain outdoor settings

The government also said that other establishments will be allowed to lift capacity restrictions if they agree to check proof of vaccination. The following businesses can opt-in to the vaccine certificate program and open without physical distancing:

Personal care services (e.g., barber shops, salons, body art)

Indoor areas of museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions

Indoor areas of amusement parks

Indoor areas of fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals

Indoor tour and guide services

Boat tours

Indoor areas of marinas and boating clubs

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities

Open house events provided by real estate agencies

Indoor areas of photography studios and service

Locations where weddings, funerals or religious services are taking place

If a business chooses not to require proof of vaccination, they must adhere to Step 3 capacity restrictions.

Proof of vaccination will not be required to access medical care, grocery stores or other essential services.