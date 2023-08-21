These are the organizations fundraising to help support B.C. wildfire evacuees

As wildfires devastate communities in B.C., many are wondering what they can do to help those who have been forced to flee their homes and to support communities reeling from the destruction.

“I know right now, a lot of people have also been asking how they can help. The outpouring of support from food banks, community organizations and non-governmental organizations has been nothing short of amazing and inspiring," Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma noted Monday at a news conference.

She echoed the calls from individuals and organizations providing on-the-ground support that the best way to support the relief and recovery effort is to make a monetary donation to an established charity instead of dropping off food or other essentials at evacuation centres or firefighting camps.

United Way British Columbia has set up a dedicated wildfire relief fund and the first $20,000 donated will be matched by Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser. Funds will be directed to local groups doing work that includes making sure people who have fled their homes have food, water, and clothing as well as supporting meal programs for those who are unable to leave their homes due to the hazards associated with wildfire smoke.

"This is a moment when unity and support matter most. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the wildfires, and we are determined to stand alongside them throughout the journey of response and recovery,” said Michael McKnight, president and CEO of United Way British Columbia, in a statement Monday.

The Canadian Red Cross has also launched a dedicated "British Columbia Wildfire Appeal" and the Salvation Army in B.C. has also set up a dedicated site for wildfire-related donations.

CanadaHelps has compiled a list of organizations that have been verified, which includes the Central Okanagan Food Bank and the Shuswap Community Foundation's Emergency Fund.

The BC SPCA is looking for donations, volunteers and foster families to help care for pets that are out of their homes, including those who can offer their land to evacuated livestock.

Although firefighting crews are expecting the weather to provide a potential reprieve Monday, Ma said there are still 27,000 people on evacuation order and 35,000 on alert.

With the loss of homes and other structures in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions, local and provincial officials have acknowledged that even after the fires are extinguished, the impact will continue to be felt and the recovery will be challenging.