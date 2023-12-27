These are the Ottawa Public Library's most popular books of 2023

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir was the Ottawa Public Library's most popular book this year, according to new statistics.

Spare by Prince Harry was released on Jan. 10, 2023. Four days after the release, the Ottawa Public Library reported 1,831 holds for a print copy of the 416-page book.

"It is no surprise that Spare, the tell-all memoir by Prince Harry has topped OPL’s most requested list this year," the Ottawa Public Library said in a media release. "Released in the very early days of 2023, this story of riches, royalty, and family drama has had people reading all year long."

The Ottawa Public Library's lists of most popular books are based on statistics between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus is on the Ottawa Public Library's most requested list for a second year in a row, thanks to word of mouth and a TV series adaptation, according to OPL.

Here are the top 10 adult English books from the Ottawa Public Library in 2023

Spare by Prince Harry Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Happy Place by Emily Henry Tom Lake by Ann Patchett Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Ducks by Kate Beaton Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune Everyone Here is Lying by Shari LaPena

Teen Fiction (English)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han If He Had Been with Me by Nowlin, Laura

Children's Fiction and Non-Fiction (English)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (series) by Jeff Kinney Dragon Masters (series) by Tracey West Minecraft (multiple titles and authors) Harry Potter (series) by J.K. Rowling Bad Guys (series) by Aaron Blabey

Picture Books (English)