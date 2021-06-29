iHeartRadio

These are the places where you can cool down during Regina's heat wave

The sun is seen over Regina, Sask. on June 3, 2021. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)

As temperatures continue to climb in Regina, the city has released a list of public places where people can go to help cool down.

Some offer an air conditioned location, others offer food and/or water.

 

ALL NATIONS HOPE NETWORK & AWASIW

  • Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m., 9 to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday 9 p.m. to 7 a.m
  • Food and water available
  • Capacity limited to six to eight people

NEWO-YOTINA FRIENDSHIP CENTRE

  • Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Bagged breakfast at 9 a.m.
  • Bagged lunch available once per week
  • Water available
  • Capacity limited to four in common area, two in overdose prevention site

SALVATION ARMY HAVEN OF HOPE MINISTRIES

  • Monday to Friday 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Water available
  • Capacity limited to two people

STREET CULTURE PROJECT

  • Available to youth only
  • Open 24/7
  • Bagged lunches and water available

SWAP

  • Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Water and coffee available
  • Capacity limited to eight people

REGINA PUBLIC LIBRARY

  • Hours vary by location
  • Water bottle fill station available
  • Bathrooms available
  • Capacity varies by location

CITY OF REGINA FACILITIES

Spray pads, recreation facilities and neighbourhood centres

  • Water bottle fill stations
  • Capacity varies by location

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre

  • Water cooler and bottle fill station available
  • Capacity limited to six to eight people

AIDS PROGRAMS SOUTH SASKATCHEWAN

  • Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Baked goods and water available
  • Food varies by day

AL RITCHIE HERITAGE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE

  • Open Monday to Friday
  • Bread, coffee, water available

JOHN HOWARD SOCIETY

  • Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Water, snacks and coffee available
  • Food hampers when provided
  • Phone available

REGINA FOOD BANK

  • Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Food provided by appointment

  