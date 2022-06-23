These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan

The National Capital Commission announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Capital Sports Development Inc., a group led by the Ottawa Senators, to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats.

The team behind the proposal includes Sterling Project Development, Populous, Tipping Point Sports and Live Nation.

“These are folks with serious experience in building sports arenas and understanding entertainment, culture and sports,” NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum told reporters.

Here’s a look at the companies involved in the proposal.

STERLING PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

Sterling Project Development is a real estate development management and advisory firm, an affiliate of Sterling Equities based in New York.

According to the Sterling Project Development website, SPD is currently involved in approximately $24 billion worth of development projects.

Sterling Equities is part owner of the New York Mets and SportsNet New York. The Wilpon family owned the New York Mets until 2020.

Jeff Wilpon is the vice-president of Sterling Equities, who has over 35 years of experience actively overseeing major construction projects. Wilpon is a partner of the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the new home of the New York Islanders.

POPULOUS

Populous is a global design firm that has designed major sports facilities, including the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

According to the Populous website, the firm has over 35 years of experience and has been involved in 3,000 plus projects.

"We're a global design firm with colleagues spanning four continents. Working with communities of all sizes and using a range of disciplines, we create experiences that amplify the joy felt in shared human moments," Populous says on its website.

TIPPING POINT

Tipping Point Sports is a boutique sports finance and advisory firm focusing on transformational public-private partnerships for sports-anchored, mixed-use developments.

Mitchell Ziets formed Tipping Point Sports in 2011, after previously serving as president and CEO of MZ Sports.

According to Tipping Point's website, Ziets has "advised team owners, municipalities, investors and developers on more than 150 sports relate transactions, including franchise acquisitions, stadium, arena and mixed development projects and financing." Ziets has advised on over 40 investments in sports properties, including the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Red Sox.

LIVE NATION

Live Nation Entertainment is a global entertainment company founded in 2010 following the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

According to the Live Nation Entertainment website, it produces 40,000 shows and 100 plus festivals, selling 500 million tickets a year.

President Michael Rapino was born in Thunder Bay, and has served as Live Nation Entertainment's President and CEO since 2005.

Live Nation is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, with the Canadian head office in Vancouver.