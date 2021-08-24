These are the prizes for Alberta's 2nd COVID-19 vaccine lottery that closes Tuesday night

For Albertans looking to win a prize in Alberta’s second Open for Summer Lottery draw, the deadline to enter is Tuesday night, the province announced.

Alberta residents 18 and older who have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and register online by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday will be entered.

The province started the lottery in June as a way to encourage more Albertans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccines are safe, effective, and help to protect you and the people around you from COVID-19,” said Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s health minister, in a news release. “For those who are still unprotected, shots are readily available.

“If you have been waiting to book your appointment, today is the perfect time.”

Over 1.8 million Albertans have entered the lottery, according to the province. Of the eligible population in Alberta, 77.3 per cent have had a single dose of vaccine and 68.8 per cent have had a second dose.

The grand prize for this draw is $1 million. Other prizes include:

One WestJet Vacation Package for two to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in WestJet’s network

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada

Three giveaways of 1,500 WestJet dollars

Five giveaways of WestJet Rewards Gold Status

One Air Canada Vacation Package for two to Planet Hollywood Cancun, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in Air Canada’s network

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada

Three giveaways of 100,000 Aeroplan bonus points

Five giveaways of Aeroplan 50K Status

A two-day rail trip for two between Banff and Vancouver aboard Rocky Mountaineer’s GoldLeaf coach and an overnight stay at the Juniper Hotel in Banff

This is the second of three draws in the Open for Summer Lottery. Registration for the last prize draw is scheduled to close on Sept. 23.

Anyone who registered for the first draw earlier in the summer is automatically entered into the second and third draws.

Winners for the August draw will be notified on Aug. 31, according to the province.

Albertans can register for the lottery on the province’s website.