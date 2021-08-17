These are the ridings to watch after Tories swept Sask. in 2019

Conservative candidates made a clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan in the 2019 federal election, and experts say the trend could repeat as Canadians prepare to head to the polls again in September.

Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River will be the main riding to watch, according to political expert Jim Farney. The Northern riding is currently held by Conservative MP Gary Vidal, but former long-time Saskatchewan NDP MLA Buckley Belanger is projected to snag the Liberal party nomination for the riding.

“He’s got a wealth of experience and connections, and the common wisdom is that northern voters don’t vote for parties, so much as they do for candidates,” Farney said. “So [Belanger] is obviously a very strong challenger to the Conservative incumbent.”

As for the NDP, Farney is skeptical the party can make any breakthroughs in the traditionally Conservative province, however a riding in each Regina and Saskatoon have a chance of turning NDP orange.

“Regina-Lewvan and Saskatoon-West, [the NDP] have traditionally shown very strong. So I could imagine a little attention from Jagmeet Singh,” Farney said.

Regina-Lewvan MP Warren Steinley will defend his seat against the NDP’s Tria Donaldson, and in Saskatoon-West incumbent Brad Redekopp will look to hold onto his seat against NDP candidate Robert Douchette.

Justin Trudeau set in motion an early federal election Sunday, sending voters to the polls on Sept. 20. The prime minister and Liberal leader visited Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall Sunday morning where she accepted his request to dissolve the 43rd Parliament and draw up the 338 writs, triggering a summer election.

SASK. SOAKED TORY BLUE

For the first time since 1965, every riding in Saskatchewan went Tory blue in 2019. Then-Tory leader Andrew Scheer held onto his seat in Regina—Qu'Appelle, but his party didn’t make the breakthroughs it hoped for in other parts of the country. The Conservative Party of Canada did, however, gain 20 seats and hold the Liberals to a minority government.

Tories were elected in 121 Canadian ridings, compared with the Liberals’ 157.

The string of local CPC victories included a trio of upsets.

Most high-profile was the defeat of long-serving Liberal MP Ralph Goodale.

Goodale, a key member of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, lost the seat he’s held for 26 years in Regina-Wascana to Conservative Michael Kram.

The NDP was also unable to withstand the blue wave which swept across the province, losing the apir of seats gained in 2015.

CURRENT SASKATCHEWAN MPs

Regina:

Andrew Scheer – Regina Qu’Appelle

Michael Kram - Regina-Wascana

Warren Steinley - Regina Lewvan

Southern Sask.:

Tom Lukiwski – Moose Jaw – Lake Centre – Lanigan

Cathay Wagantall – Yorkton-Melville

Robert Kitchen – Souris-Moose Mountain

Jeremy Patzer – Cyress Hill-Grasslands

Northern Sask.:

Gary Vidal - Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River

Central Sask.:

Rosemarie Falk – Battlefords-Lloydminster

Kelly Block – Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek

Randy Hoback – Prince Albert

Saskatoon:

Kevin Waugh – Saskatoon-Grasswood

Corey Tochor – Saskatoon-University

Brad Redekopp – Saskatoon West