These are the road closures planned for downtown construction this summer

A major project to replace aging infrastructure in Ottawa's downtown core will require numerous road closures this summer.

The city is spending $47 million on the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, and Slater streets and Bronson Avenue. It will include the replacement of sewers and watermains, and allow for combined sewer separation, which the city says would reduce the potential for combined sewer overflows and basement flooding in the area.

Road closures for this work will begin Friday. There will be intermittent closures throughout the downtown core from June 2 to July 28.

The city says as the various closures are in progress, on-street parking will be restricted. Local access will be maintained for residents, business owners and emergency vehicles. Pedestrian, cyclist and transit access will be maintained where possible, but there will be some detours on OC Transpo.

The roadwork will come amid partial LRT closures for maintenance work June 5 to 19.

Here is what will be closed and when over the next two months:

Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4: Full closure of Slater Street, between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street.

Monday, June 5 to Sunday, June 11: Full closure of Bay Street, between Slater Street and Laurier Avenue West.

The closures on Bronson Avenue will take place in five stages, the city says. The start and end dates may be adjusted depending on the progress of each phase and the weather.

Stage 1 – Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9: Bronson Avenue northbound at the Albert Street intersection will be closed. Vehicles will be required to turn left onto Albert Street.

Stage 2 – Saturday, June 10 to Monday, June 12: Full closure of Bronson Avenue, between Slater and Albert streets.

Stage 3 – Tuesday, June 13 to Friday, June 16: Once Stage 2 is complete, there will be a full closure of Bronson Avenue, between Queen and Albert streets.

Stages 4 and 5 – Monday, June 19 to Friday, July 28: Once Stage 3 is complete, Bronson Avenue northbound will reopen and Bronson Avenue southbound will be closed, between Queen and Albert streets.

Construction season in Ottawa officially kicked off Monday. The city is spending $800 million on projects across Ottawa.