These are the Sask. stories that were trending on the internet, social media in 2022

Here’s a look at some of the quirky and fun stories from across the world wide web that made headlines in Saskatchewan in 2022.

A UKRAINIAN IN SASK.

As the popularity of TikTok continued to surge in 2022, a Regina-based content creator used the platform to showcase his adventures in his new home.

Andrian Makhnachov, who moved to Canada from Ukraine in May, spent the year using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods. His video trying a Nanaimo bar has 1.2 million views alone.

He amassed more than 206,000 followers and five million likes on the platform. His more recent adventures include trying root beer, going to Agribition and experimenting with waterproof Canadian money.

TikTok named Makhnachov one of its Breakthrough Stars in Canada for 2022.

Makhnachov’s message to other Ukrainians in Canada is to try and find the positives.

“With time, you really will like it. You will like Canada, you will like the strange-for-us foods, and don’t worry. Everything will be fine,” he said.

REGINA'S SHE HULK

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) creates some of the most talked about movies and television in popular culture, but one property in particular had Regina residents interested this year.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law starred Regina-born Tatiana Maslany playing the lead role of Jennifer Walters.

Maslany was born in Regina and graduated from Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School, according to her IMDB page. She gained critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award for her multi-role performance in the science fiction thriller series Orphan Black.

Marvel launched an interactive marketing campaign, placing Hulk-sized benches in cities throughout Canada. One of those benches was placed in Regina’s Confederation Park, outside of Mosaic Stadium.

Capping off her busy year, Maslany was added to Canada’s Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Dec. 17.

'FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES'

Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.

Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II was seen singing along to Brooks’ hit “Friends in Low Places” on the sideline at Mosaic Stadium, in a video shared by the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Brooks reacted to the video during a live stream. The Riders then shared a snippet to their social media.

“That is great, I love it,” Brooks said.

“That’s the place. It’s so much fun to play,” he added, referring to Saskatchewan.

In response to the initial video, Lanier asked for Brooks’ blessing.

The initial video from the CFL account has more than 9,000 views on Twitter.

NACHO PUNISHMENT

The Riders may not have had the season they wanted on the field, but a mid-season touchdown celebration helped them make headlines on social media.

After scoring a touchdown in a matchup against the Edmonton Elks, Roughriders receiver Duke Williams leapt into a section full of Riders fans behind the end zone, sat down and helped himself to some nachos.

Williams was fined for violating the CFL’s security protocol during the game.

In response to the fine, Twitter user Matthew McGillivray said he tried to send some nachos to the CFL head office in Toronto.

A message on the take out bag read, “I hope you enjoy these nachos as much as we enjoyed Duke’s celebration. Signed, Rider Nation.”

“I wanted to make a point that fan interaction is important as fining players for celebrating with the reduced fans that are attending this year does not prompt this league,” Matthew McGillivray told CTV News.

“So wanted to show the league we stand behind these type of celebrations and they are in fact good for the league.”

An online fundraiser was also started to help Williams pay the fine.

SASKATCHEWAN: REMOTE?

Is Saskatchewan a remote province? Social media users raised that question after The Economist used the adjective to describe the prairie province in an article.

The newspaper published a story focusing on Saskatchewan benefitting from the increasing price of resources such as potash, lentils and wheat, with the headline “A remote Canadian province luxuriates in the global supply crunch.”

The piece launched discussions about what makes a place remote, including land size, population and proximity to major centres.

In the 2021 census, Saskatchewan’s population was 1,132,505, which places it sixth largest among Canadian provinces.

It had a population density of 2.0 per square kilometre, which puts it second last among the provinces. Newfoundland and Labrador has the lowest at 1.4.

Dictionary.com defines remote as “far apart; far distant in space; situated at some distance away” and “out-of-the-way; secluded.”