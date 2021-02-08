As the cold weather continues in Alberta, many school districts have already cancelled bus service for Tuesday morning.

Elk Island Public Schools, Battle River School Division, Parkland County School Division, STAR Catholic Schools, Aspen View Public Schools, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools and KEA transportation in Enoch have all cancelled bus service for Tuesday, but schools will remain open.

Wolf Creek Public Schools is cancelling buses and closing its schools.

Edmonton Public Schools said buses will be running on Tuesday, but there may be delays because of the weather. Edmonton Catholic Schools will also run buses on Tuesday.

As closures continue to come in, families are encouraged to check School Zone in the morning for the most up-to-date information.

The extended cold snap is expected to last throughout the week.