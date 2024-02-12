These are the teams competing at next month's Brier in Regina

The recently-renamed Montana’s Brier is less than a month away, and some top-notch competition will be hitting the pebbled ice in Regina this March.

Mike McEwen’s Saskatchewan rink will be up against some major players in Pool “B” as he looks to break Saskatchewan’s decades-long Brier drought.

Some of the other teams in Saskatchewan’s pool include the defending Team Canada led by Brad Gushue and Kevin Koe’s Alberta-based rink.

Curling out of Saskatoon’s Nutana Curling Club, McEwen’s team earned its ticket to the Brier at the SaskTel Tankard in Saskatoon earlier this month.

McEwen himself has qualified for eight previous Briers, but this will be his first representing Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, in Pool “A”, former Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone will be in action as the leader of his Manitoba-based rink, competing as one of three teams that pre-qualified for the Brier based on rankings.

Teams will play a complete eight-game round robin within their pools. From there, the top three teams in each pool advance to the playoffs.

The 2024 Montana’s Brier runs March 1 to 10 at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

The opening draw is set for 6 p.m. on March 1, with Saskatchewan taking on Prince Edward Island.

Pool A

1. Alberta-Bottcher, Brendan Bottcher (Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert, Paul Webster; Calgary)

4. Manitoba-Dunstone, Matt Dunstone (B.J. Neufeld, Colton Lott, Ryan Harnden, Rob Gordon, Adam Kingsbury; Winnipeg)

*-5. Manitoba-Carruthers, Brad Jacobs (Reid Carruthers, Derek Samagalski, Connor Njegovan, Rob Meakin; Winnipeg)

8. Ontario, Scott Howard (David Mathers, Glenn Howard, Tim March, Mathew Camm; Penetanguishene)

9. British Columbia, Catlin Schneider (Alex Horvath [throws lead stones], Jason Ginter [throws third stones], Sterling Middleton [throws second stones], Bryan Miki, Jamie Schneider; Victoria)

12. New Brunswick, James Grattan (Joel Krats, Paul Dobson, Andy McCann, Drew Grattan, Dean Grattan; Oromocto)

13. Northern Ontario, Trevor Bonot (Mike McCarville, Jordan Potts, Kurtis Byrd, Al Hackner; Thunder Bay)

16. Newfoundland/Labrador, Andrew Symonds (Colin Thomas, Stephen Trickett, Alex Smith, Dave Noftall, Jeff Thomas; St. John’s)

17. Yukon, Thomas Scoffin (Trygg Jensen, Joe Wallingham, Evan Latos, Wade Scoffin, Kevin Patterson; Whitehorse)

Pool B

2. Team Canada, Brad Gushue (Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden, Geoff Walker, Caleb Flaxey; St. John’s, N.L.)

3. Alberta-Koe, Kevin Koe (Tyler Tardi, Jacques Gauthier, Karrick Martin, Mike Libbus; Calgary)

6. Saskatchewan, Mike McEwen (Kevin Marsh [throws second stones], Colton Flasch [throws third stones], Daniel Marsh, Pat Simmons, Brent Laing; Saskatoon)

*-7. Alberta-Sluchinski, Aaron Sluchinski (Jeremy Harty, Kerr Drummond, Dylan Webster, Mickey Pendergast; Airdrie)

10. Quebec, Julien Tremblay (Jean-Michel Arsenault, Jesse Mullen, Philippe Brassard, Vincent Roberge, Eric Sylvain; Etchemin/Kenogami/Chicoutimi/Victoria)

11. Nova Scotia, Matthew Manuel (Luke Saunders, Jeff Meagher, Nick Zachernuk, Kim Kelly; Halifax)

14. Prince Edward Island, Tyler Smith (Adam Cocks, Christopher Gallant, Paul Flemming; Crapaud)

15. Northwest Territories, Jamie Koe (Glen Kennedy, Cole Parsons, Shadrach McLeod, Stephen Robertson; Yellowknife)

18. Nunavut, Shane Latimer (Sheldon Wettig, Brady St. Louis, Christian Smitheram, Peter Van Strien; Iqaluit)

* - Denotes provincial champion for provinces with more than one team representing