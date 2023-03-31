These are the top 10 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa

King Edward Avenue is the red light district for Ottawa drivers, with three cameras on the busy road issuing thousands of tickets for running red lights last year.

Ottawa's Open Data portal shows 85 red light cameras issued 45,723 tickets to drivers in 2022. That's down from 53,956 tickets in 2021. A report for the finance and corporate services committee said there was lower than expected red light camera revenues in the city of Ottawa last year, but provided no other details.

Statistics show the red light camera on King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street issued 3,997 tickets in 2022, the highest number of tickets issued by a single camera in Ottawa last year.

The red light camera in the Lowertown neighbourhood issued 5,868 tickets in 2021 and 3,202 tickets in 2020.

The red light camera on King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street issued 2,707 tickets in 2022, ranking second for tickets issued by cameras on Ottawa roads last year. The camera at King Edward Avenue at Besserer Street issued the eighth-most tickets, with 1,469 tickets for running the red light.

The three other locations in the top five for red light camera violations were Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick/McCarthy Road, Russell Road southbound at St. Laurent and Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid Avenue.

Ottawa's Open Data list shows 85 locations for red light cameras in 2022; however, four cameras issued zero tickets through the year.

The new red light camera on the Vanier Parkway at Presland Avenue issued 404 tickets in its first four months of operation.

The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The 45,723 tickets resulted in $14.9 million in fines issued to drivers for running red lights on Ottawa roads last year.

Here is a look at the top 10 locations for red light camera tickets issued in 2022