These are the top 20 fastest-growing jobs in Canada for 2023: LinkedIn

In a new report, LinkedIn has revealed the top 20 Canadian job titles that are the fastest-growing in 2023.

Growth marketing managers, product operations managers, dispensary technicians, technical program managers and sustainability managers are the five fastest-growing jobs in 2023, according to the report published on Wednesday.

The social media company says the 20 job titles were identified based on the company’s internal data from users on its website over the last five years.

It comes at the time that a recent survey showed that almost half of Canadians plan to change their jobs in 2023 due to economic uncertainty and high inflation rates.

Here are the 20 fastest-growing jobs in Canada in 2023, according to LinkedIn:

1. Growth Marketing Manager

2. Product Operations Manager

3. Dispensary Technician

4. Technical Program Manager

5. Sustainability Manager

6. Head of Growth

7. User Experience Writer

8. Information Technology Associate

9. Site Reliability Engineer

10. Customer Success Associate

11. Valuation Analyst

12. Sales Development Representative

13. Security Engineer

14. Data Engineer

15. Ecommerce Coordinator

16. Technical Product Manager

17. Cyber Security Specialist

18. Crew Scheduler

19. Medical Writer

20. Media Planner

You can find the full report of the top 20 fastest-growing jobs along with salary range and experience information here.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.