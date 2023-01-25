iHeartRadio

These are the top 25 songs that motivate


Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

There's no motivational tool quite like a good pump-up song.

Music has the ability to get us going when nothing else will. Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety and blood pressure as well as improve mood, mental alertness and even memory.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, music therapist Jennifer Buchanan appeared on CTV Morning Live to talk about the songs that motivate a specific group of people: professional public speakers.

Buchanan surveyed 45 professional speakers about the top songs that motivate them in their day-to-day work and help get them ready to speak publicly.

The full list is below, and you can find a Spotify playlist of the songs here.

The top 25 motivational songs:

  1. Eye of the Tiger: Survivor
  2. I’m Still Standing: Elton John
  3. Uptown Funk: Bruno Mars
  4. Happy: Pharrell Williams
  5. Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey
  6. Can’t Stop This Feeling: Justin Timberlake
  7. Hit Me with your Best Shot: Pat Benetar
  8. Walking on Sunshine: Katrina and the Waves
  9. Brave: Sara Bareilles
  10. Right Now: Van Halen
  11. Don’t Stop til You Get Enough: Michael Jackson
  12. Unstoppable: Sia
  13. Lose Yourself: Eminem
  14. You Should be Dancing: Bee Gees
  15. Shut Up and Dance with Me: Walk the Moon 
  16. We are Young: Fun, featuring Janelle Monae
  17. Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down): Chumbawamba
  18. I Gotta Feeling: Black Eyed Peas
  19. Everlong: Foo Fighters
  20. Champion: Carrie Underwood
  21. How You Like Me Now: The Heavy
  22. Circle of Life: Elton John
  23. Feels Good to be Alive: Andy Grammar
  24. All I know so Far: Pink
  25. High Hopes: Panic! At the Disco
