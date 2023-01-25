These are the top 25 songs that motivate
There's no motivational tool quite like a good pump-up song.
Music has the ability to get us going when nothing else will. Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety and blood pressure as well as improve mood, mental alertness and even memory.
On Bell Let's Talk Day, music therapist Jennifer Buchanan appeared on CTV Morning Live to talk about the songs that motivate a specific group of people: professional public speakers.
Buchanan surveyed 45 professional speakers about the top songs that motivate them in their day-to-day work and help get them ready to speak publicly.
The full list is below, and you can find a Spotify playlist of the songs here.
The top 25 motivational songs:
- Eye of the Tiger: Survivor
- I’m Still Standing: Elton John
- Uptown Funk: Bruno Mars
- Happy: Pharrell Williams
- Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey
- Can’t Stop This Feeling: Justin Timberlake
- Hit Me with your Best Shot: Pat Benetar
- Walking on Sunshine: Katrina and the Waves
- Brave: Sara Bareilles
- Right Now: Van Halen
- Don’t Stop til You Get Enough: Michael Jackson
- Unstoppable: Sia
- Lose Yourself: Eminem
- You Should be Dancing: Bee Gees
- Shut Up and Dance with Me: Walk the Moon
- We are Young: Fun, featuring Janelle Monae
- Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down): Chumbawamba
- I Gotta Feeling: Black Eyed Peas
- Everlong: Foo Fighters
- Champion: Carrie Underwood
- How You Like Me Now: The Heavy
- Circle of Life: Elton John
- Feels Good to be Alive: Andy Grammar
- All I know so Far: Pink
- High Hopes: Panic! At the Disco