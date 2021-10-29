These are the top 5 intersections for red-light camera tickets in Ottawa

You could call King Edward Avenue Ottawa's red light district, with cameras on the busy road nabbing thousands of red-light runners.

Data posted on the city’s Open Data portal shows three of the top five locations for red light camera violations on Ottawa roads last year were on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

The camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Patrick Street issued 3,203 tickets in 2020, down from 4,739 tickets in 2019.

The second biggest spot in Ottawa for violations was King Edward Avenue at St. Andrew Street, where 2,428 tickets were issued in 2020. That's up from 2,014 tickets in 2019.

The red-light camera on King Edward Avenue at Besserer Street issued 1,419 tickets in just nine months. The new camera was installed in 2020, and began issuing tickets in April.

The two other locations in the top five for red light camera violations were on Russell Road at St. Laurent Boulevard and Kent Street at Arlington Avenue.

According to statistics on Open Ottawa, the city of Ottawa's open data website, more than 35,000 tickets were issued for red light camera violations on Ottawa roads in 2020.

The statistics show 61 red light cameras in Ottawa.

The fine for being caught running a red light by the red-light cameras is $325. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Here is a look at the top five locations for red-light camera tickets issued in 2020:

King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 3,203 tickets King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 2,482 tickets Russell Road southbound at St. Laurent Boulevard – 2,221 tickets Kent Street northbound at Arlington Avenue – 1,935 tickets King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street 1,419 tickets

Here is a look at the bottom five locations for red-light camera tickets issued in 2020:

O'Connor Street southbound at Highway 417 WB On Ramp – 44 tickets Bank Street northbound at Hunt Club Road – 49 tickets Carling Avenue eastbound at Island Park Drive – 51 tickets Hawthrone Avenue southbound at Leitrim Road – 70 tickets Innes Road southbound at Orleans Boulevard – 125 tickets

According to the statistics, four cameras issued zero tickets.