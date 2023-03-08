These are the top 5 most popular dog breeds in Saanich

The District of Saanich says Labrador and Labrador mixes are the most popular breed of dog in the municipality.

There are more than twice as many labs and lab mixes compared to the second-most popular breed of dog, the golden retriever or golden retriever mixes.

The third most popular type of dog is poodle or poodle mixes, followed by German shepherd or German shepherd mixes, and lastly Bichon or Bichon mixes.

NAMES AND COLOURS

The most popular dog name in the municipality is currently Max, with 320 dogs registered under that name.

The second-most-popular name is Charlie, at 323, followed by Lucy at 285, Bailey at 281, and Daisy at 235.

Some 5,784 dogs in Saanich are described as having black fur, followed by 3,642 who have at least some brown fur.

The third-most-common colour for dogs in the district is black and white, with 2,906 dogs having that colouration, followed by 2,754 dogs with white fur and 2,178 dogs described as being "golden."

So far this year, 6,670 dogs have been registered in the municipality.

The district is reminding pet owners that dogs must be registered after they are four months old or older, and that licences must be renewed annually.