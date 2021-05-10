These are the Top 5 sellers from $197M Ritchie Brothers auction

The biggest auction in the 60-year history of a local company sold over $197 million worth of equipment and items.

Ritchie Brothers in Nisku’s six-day sale transitioned to online for the first time, attracting over 28,700 bidders and selling in excess of 13,600 items.

The top five big sellers from the auction included:

2013 Caterpillar 627H motor scraper for $475,000

2008 Sandvik CH440 Hydrocone crusher for $450,000

2014 Caterpillar D8T dozer for $440,000

2019 Vaderstad Seed Hawk 45-series 60 foot air drill for $420,000

2014 Kenworth C5000 T/A tri-drive with a National NDT45TM boom truck for $367,500

Other items at the auction included a 1940s antique car, jet skis, oil drills, 50 foot long motorhomes, cranes, truck tractors, and even a 1966 four seat aircraft.

The auction took place last week from Monday to Saturday and had bidders from 70 countries, including Thailand, Chile, India, and Belgium.

According to a press release sent by auction organizers, 92 per cent of items in the auction were sold to Canadian buyers, including 53 per cent to people living in Alberta, 15 per cent to British Columbians, and nine per cent to people in Saskatchewan.

The remaining eight per cent of auction items were sold to international buyers.

“Auction after auction we continue to drive record demand, and our Edmonton event proved that if you have equipment to sell, we have lots of eager buyers waiting,” Ritchie Brothers regional sales manager Trent Vandenberghe said in a statement.

“It’s a sellers market right now,” he added.