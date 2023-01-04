These are the top books borrowed from P.E.I. libraries in 2022

With half a million items borrowed last year, it’s clear Prince Edward Island residents appreciate their public library system.

“Our Island libraries are committed to helping children and adults develop a love of reading and learning. Library activities grew throughout 2022, and more Islanders than ever accessed free materials, programming, resources and community connections,” said Education and Lifelong Minister Natalie Jameson.

The most-borrowed book of 2022 was “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, a fiction-mystery novel described as “spellbinding.”

These are the top items borrowed from the Island’s 25 public libraries in 2022:

Top Adult Fiction Book – The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny

Top Adult Non-Fiction Book – Indian in the Cabinet by Jody Wilson-Raybould

Top DVD – Jungle Cruise

Top Children's Book – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley's Journal by Jeff Kinney

Top French Book – Totalement givré! - Jeff Kinney

Top Adult Fiction eAudiobook – Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

Top Adult Fiction eBook – Meant to Be by Emily Giffin

Top Adult Non-Fiction eAudiobook – Will by Will Smith

Top Adult Non-Fiction eBook – Will by Will Smith

In addition, library officials say a total of 142,627 eAudiobooks and eBooks were borrowed across the province.