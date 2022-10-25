iHeartRadio

These are the Windsor councillors elected in the municipal election


Windsor city hall in Windsor, Ont., on March 25, 2020. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Windsor residents elected councillors for the city’s 10 wards in the municipal election on Monday.

Unofficial Results Summary for the 2022 Windsor Municipal Election

Here’s a look at who was voted in:

• Ward 1: Fred Francis (incumbent)

• Ward 2: Fabio Costante (incumbent)

• Ward 3: Renaldo Agostino

• Ward 4: Mark McKenzie

• Ward 5: Ed Sleiman (incumbent)

• Ward 6: Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)

• Ward 7: Angelo Marignani

• Ward 8: Gary Kaschak (incumbent)

• Ward 9: Kieran McKenzie (incumbent)

• Ward 10: Jim Morrison (incumbent)

