These are the Windsor councillors elected in the municipal election
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor residents elected councillors for the city’s 10 wards in the municipal election on Monday.
Unofficial Results Summary for the 2022 Windsor Municipal Election
Here’s a look at who was voted in:
• Ward 1: Fred Francis (incumbent)
• Ward 2: Fabio Costante (incumbent)
• Ward 3: Renaldo Agostino
• Ward 4: Mark McKenzie
• Ward 5: Ed Sleiman (incumbent)
• Ward 6: Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)
• Ward 7: Angelo Marignani
• Ward 8: Gary Kaschak (incumbent)
• Ward 9: Kieran McKenzie (incumbent)
• Ward 10: Jim Morrison (incumbent)
