These are the worst intersections for crashes on Vancouver Island as fatalities hit 5-year high

Four of Vancouver Island's most crash-prone intersections were found in Nanaimo, B.C., last year, including one of the worst offenders in the province.

The Harbour City edged out Saanich, B.C. – with three of the island's worst intersections – to earn the dubious distinction, according to the latest data from British Columbia auto insurer ICBC.

Nanaimo's Aulds Road at Hammond Bay Road at Island Highway topped the worst intersections list for Vancouver Island. The site saw 74 crashes in 2021, placing it among the five worst intersections in the province outside the Lower Mainland.

The crossing of the Trans-Canada Highway at Trunk Road in Duncan, B.C., was the second-worst collision site in the region with 58 crashes last year.

The third-worst spot went back to Nanaimo, where the crossing of Bowen Road, East Trail, Island Highway and Norwell Drive saw 56 crashes in 2021.

The Saanich intersection of Blanshard Street at Saanich Road was the worst intersection in B.C.'s capital region with 53 crashes last year, followed by the Saanich intersection of Douglas Street at Boleskine Road at Saanich Road with 52 collisions.

The Langford, B.C., intersection of Millstream Road at the Trans-Canada Highway also saw 52 crashes in 2021, tying for seventh-most crash-prone intersection in the island region.

FATALITIES RISING

There were approximately 9,900 collisions at Vancouver Island intersections in 2021, with 5,300 of those crashes resulting in injuries, according to ICBC.

The number represents an increase from 8,700 crashes in 2020 but remains below the five-year average of 11,000 crashes and 6,500 injuries, according to the insurance corporation.

While the number of crashes last year was below the five-year average for the island, the number of fatal collisions hit a five-year high.

Fourteen people were killed in crashes at island intersections last year, up from eight deaths in 2020, 11 deaths in 2019, 10 deaths in 2018 and seven deaths in 2017.

Fatal collisions include anyone who died within 30 days of sustaining injuries in a crash where a motor vehicle was involved. The numbers exclude off-road vehicle crashes, homicides and suicides, ICBC says.

The full list of the 10 worst intersections for crashes on Vancouver Island: