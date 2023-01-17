These are Toronto's 10 busiest intersections

Toronto was recently named the seventh-most congested city in the world, thanks in part to dozens of traffic-jammed intersections across the city.

The city’s ranking was included in a report by a traffic analytics company that found commuters lost an average of 118 hours on Greater Toronto Area roads and highways to traffic congestion in 2022.

The report, published by INRIX this month, draws on four years of mobility and anonymized GPS probe data to identify traffic patterns in various cities across the world.

But for those wondering which specific intersections have the worst congestion, the City of Toronto also tracks its own traffic data.

Using a formula known as the travel time index (TTI), city officials can determine exactly how congested each major intersection is during the a.m. and p.m. rush hours compared to their most uncongested state – the middle of the night.

Here is a list of the 10 Toronto intersections with the most traffic congestion in 2022:

1. Lake Shore Boulevard East & Lower Sherbourne Street

2. Finch Avenue West & Norfinch Drive/Oakdale Road

3. Finch Avenue West & 400 South Finch Westbound Ramp

4. Finch Avenue West & 400 North Finch Eastbound Ramp

5. Finch Avenue West & Signet Drive/Arrow Road

6. Lawrence Avenue East & Scarborough Golf Club Road

7. Lake Shore Boulevard East & Bay Street

8. Steeles Avenue East & Pharmacy Avenue/ Esna Park Drive

9. Islington Avenue & Finch Avenue West

10. Lake Shore Boulevard East & Parliament Street

The intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Sherbourne Street had the highest TTI during the a.m. and mid-day peak periods, however it only came in third during the evening rush hour.