These are Windsor’s 'most dangerous intersections': police

Windsor police are releasing their list of “most dangerous intersections” and informing the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.

Based on data from 2022 showing which intersections have the highest number of collisions Police are now increasing vigilance at a number of intersections.

“We know it's that time of year when people are increasing use of our city streets whether cyclists, motorists or pedestrians so it's a great time to start this initiative,” said Insp. Jennifer Crosby.

The increased police patrols will focus on the following 10 intersections:

3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

“You will see our traffic enforcement officers not only at these intersection but in and around these intersections,” Crosby said.

The fine for moving violations under the highway traffic act can be up to $325.

“You'll see a big difference and I think we still need red light cameras as well because that is basically 24/7 enforcement and police cannot be at this intersection all the time,” said Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison, referencing Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

The intersection at Walker Road and Provincial Road is among those on the list of the city's most dangerous.

“I would like to see a no-turn on red sign,” said Sandy Rogers, owner of Rogers Pool & Spa on Walker Rd. who hears the horns and fender benders regularly.

She would like the sign posted where County Rd 46 turns into Provincial Rd.

“With all the amount of traffic turning right onto this road, with the advanced green on the other side of this road these two traffics merging together. It's very dangerous,” Rogers said.

Dino D'Agnillo made the turn from Provincial Rd. to Walker Rd. heading north, knowing he'd have to quickly cut across the right lane to get to Rogers Pool & Spa.

“Made sure it was clear though because otherwise if it was busy you would not make it in here because everybody is too much in a hurry,” D’Agnilo said.

The other side of the intersection is much calmer, according to Vera Dimenna of Provincial Nursery.

“I don't think it's extremely dangerous but there are some issues with some cars doing U-turns here and going back that way. A lot of honking,” she said.

Windsor police say the initiative is already underway and does not have an expiry date.

They will compile data to ensure enforcement and education is making a difference before moving onto another intersection.