These award-winning wines will be available to try at Stampede 2024

Several wineries took home top honours at a new Calgary-based international wine competition – and they will be available to try at Stampede 2024.

The inaugural Stampede Cellar Showdown international wine competition aimed to highlight the best in Canadian and international wines.

More than 550 wines across all categories from around 80 different wine agencies were tasted as part of the judging, including red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, sweet wine, fortified wine, fruit/flavoured wine and mead.

One of the requirements for the competition was that every entrant in the competition must be available for purchase in Alberta.

The top wines will be featured at Stampede Cellar Uncorked, a food and wine-tasting event coming to Stampede Park in June. Then they’ll be available to try during Stampede 2024 at multiple venues throughout Stampede Park.

Poggio Landi Rosso di Montalcino 2020, of Italy, took home the top honour of Grand Champion of the competition.

The full list of champions includes:

Grand Champion – Poggio Landi Rosso di Montalcino 2020

Reserve Grand Champion – Collard-Picard Cuvée Prestige Extra Brut Champagne NV

Top Canadian Wine – Meyer Family Vineyards McLean Creek Road Pinot Noir 2021

Top Value Wine – Bodegas Salentein Reserve Malbec 2020

Top Red Wine – Osoyoos Larose Le Grand Vin 2019

Top White Wine – Dr. Loosen Ürziger Würzgarten Riesling GG Alte Reben 2019

Top Sparkling Wine – Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut Champagne NV

Top Sweet Wine – Stag's Hollow Vidal Icewine 2017

Top Fortified Wine – Ramos Pinto Quinta do Bom Retiro 20-Year Tawny

Top Fruit/Flavoured Wine – Il Mio Gusto Hugo NV

Top Mead – Spirit Hills Flower Winery Whitetail

“We had an incredible showing for the inaugural Stampede Cellar Showdown,” said Peggy Perry, chair of the Calgary Stampede Wine Competition Committee.

“To have the Canadian wine Osoyoos Larose named the top red wine in this international competition was fantastic."

The competition was judged by experts from the supplier, wholesale, retail and restaurant branches of the wine industry.

The competition will be revealing the full list of medal-winning wines – with bronze, silver, gold and double gold distinctions – in the coming days.