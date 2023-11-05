These B.C. communities just set high temperature records one week after record-breaking cold snap

Just a week after a late-October cold snap broke low temperature records across British Columbia, seven communities saw daily high temperature records fall on Saturday.

It was the warmest Nov. 4 on record for Gibsons and Squamish, right after the two cities saw their coldest-ever Oct. 27, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

The mercury in Gibsons hit 16.9 C on Saturday, marginally surpassing its old record of 16.7 C set in 1949. It reached 16.5 C in Squamish, one degree warmer than its previous 1987 record high for the day.

Both cities were experiencing sub-zero temperatures a mere week ago.

And the week before that, several communities in the Interior recorded record-high temperatures, showing it’s been a fickle fall for British Columbians.

The full list of temperature records broken on Saturday in B.C., according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, follows:

• Comox/Courtenay area: New record of 17.9 C, old record of 17.8 C set in 1944

• Esquimalt area: New record of 17.2 C, old record of 16.7 C set in 1975

• Gibsons area: New record of 16.9 C, old record of 16.7 C set in 1949

• Pitt Meadows area: New record of 18.4 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1946

• Powell River area: New record of 17.0 C, old record of 14.4 set in 1975

• Squamish area: New record of 16.5 C, old record of 15.5 C set in 1987

• Victoria area: New record of 18.2 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 2020

ECCC notes that its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial data and does not constitute a complete or final report.