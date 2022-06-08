These B.C. parks will require day passes to access the trails this summer

Hiking enthusiasts wanting to visit some of B.C.'s most popular parks this summer will once again need to book a free day-use pass to access the trails.

For the third year in a row, the province is bringing back its park-pass system. The program was first introduced as a pilot in 2020 to reduce the number of people visiting some parks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of our most popular parks continue to experience more visitors than ever who are connecting with nature and enjoying the health benefits from outdoor recreation," said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy, in a news release Tuesday.

"Overuse has become a growing challenge in these three parks. We need to ensure that, above all, we are protecting what makes these parks special through sustainable recreation."

While the program is back in place starting June 17, it comes with some changes.

To start, just three parks are on the list this year, down from seven during the program's pilot and less than last year's list of five.

This year, those visiting Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and three trailheads at Garibaldi Park will need to book a vehicle or individual pass. But new for 2022, they'll be able to book that pass two days before their planned visit. When the program first launched in 2020, passes had to be booked the morning of the visit.

The trails at Garibaldi Park are Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus access points.

"We are pleased to see ongoing improvements to the day-use pass program and welcome solutions that aim to manage increased visitation in a way that respects and protects nature in some of B.C.’s most beautiful places," said Sandra Riches, executive director of BC AdventureSmart, in a news release.

"Before heading outdoors, we encourage everyone to be prepared and follow our BC AdventureSmart 3Ts: trip planning, training and taking essentials."

Last year, the province said park rangers noticed there was less littering and no human-wildlife conflicts in Garibaldi Park under the day-pass program's pilot for the first time "in several years."

Park visitors can reserve their pass online. At some parks, morning and afternoon passes will be used. The morning pass allows for arrival before 1 p.m., while the afternoon is for arrival after 1 p.m. Departure times aren't restricted and day-use passes aren't required for overnight campers, but a camping reservation is.