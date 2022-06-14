These B.C. restaurants made a list of Canada's most loved
Looking for good food, good service and a good overall experience? Those were the criteria used to build a just-published list of Canada's most-loved restaurants.
According to food delivery app company DoorDash, the 50 restaurants in cities across Canada highlighted on its list all scored high in those three categories.
It says the list is the top-rated, most reliable restaurants. The list isn't ranked but instead alphabetical, and includes entries from Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.
Here's a quick look at which restaurants are considered the most popular in B.C., most of which are in Metro Vancouver:
- Bon Crepe – Vancouver
- CHAU Veggie Express – Vancouver
- Crackle Creme – Vancouver
- Hot Pho Restaurant – Maple Ridge
- Island Poke – Victoria
- Joy Sushi – Burnaby
- Kokomo – Vancouver
- Momo Sushi – Vancouver
- Mr. Sushi – North Vancouver
- Pho Japolo – North Vancouver
- Pokey Okey – Richmond
- Singapore Hawker Restaurant – Coquitlam
- Sushi Kojo Westside – Westbank
- Thai Basil – Vancouver
- The Poke Guy – Vancouver
- Workshop Vegetarian Café – North Vancouver
- Yamato Sushi Restaurant – Vancouver