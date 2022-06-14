These B.C. restaurants made a list of Canada's most loved

Looking for good food, good service and a good overall experience? Those were the criteria used to build a just-published list of Canada's most-loved restaurants.

According to food delivery app company DoorDash, the 50 restaurants in cities across Canada highlighted on its list all scored high in those three categories.

It says the list is the top-rated, most reliable restaurants. The list isn't ranked but instead alphabetical, and includes entries from Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.

Here's a quick look at which restaurants are considered the most popular in B.C., most of which are in Metro Vancouver:

Bon Crepe – Vancouver

A post shared by Bon Crepe (@boncrepevancouver)

CHAU Veggie Express – Vancouver

Crackle Creme – Vancouver

A post shared by Crackle Creme (@cracklecreme)

Hot Pho Restaurant – Maple Ridge

Island Poke – Victoria

A post shared by ISLAND POKÉ Victoria BC (@islandpokeca)

Joy Sushi – Burnaby

Kokomo – Vancouver

A post shared by Kokomo (@heykokomo)

Momo Sushi – Vancouver

Mr. Sushi – North Vancouver

A post shared by Mr. Sushi Canada �� (@mr.sushi.canada)

Pho Japolo – North Vancouver

Pokey Okey – Richmond

A post shared by Vancouver Foodies (@forkthatdish)

Singapore Hawker Restaurant – Coquitlam

A post shared by SINGAPORE HAWKER (@singaporehawker.ca)

Sushi Kojo Westside – Westbank

A post shared by Kelowna View (@kelownaview)

Thai Basil – Vancouver

The Poke Guy – Vancouver

A post shared by The Poke Guy Inc. (@thepokeguyyvr)

Workshop Vegetarian Café – North Vancouver

A post shared by The Workshop Vegetarian Cafe (@workshopvegcafe)