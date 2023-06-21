These celebrities are coming to the 2023 Edmonton Expo
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
The Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo announced on Wednesday some of the artists coming to this year's edition.
The list of celebrities, voice actors and creators includes:
- Giancarlo Esposito - “Moff Gideon”, The Mandalorian; “Gus Fring”, Breaking Bad
- Carl Weathers - “Greef Karga”, The Mandalorian
- Emily Swallow - “The Armorer”, The Mandalorian
- Jonathan Frakes - “Commander William Riker”, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard
- Vivien Lyra Blair - “Princess Leia”, Obi-Wan Kenobi
- James Marsters - “Spike”, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Gates McFadden - “Beverly Crusher”, Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Monica Rial - “Tsuyu Asui”, My Hero Academia
- Trina Nishimura - “Kiyoka Jiro”, My Hero Academia
- Clifford Chapin - “Katsuki Bakugo”, My Hero Academia
- Kristen McGuire - “Tatami Nakagame”, My Hero Academia
- Maile Flanagan - “Naruto Uzumaki”, Naruto
The event takes place Sept. 15 to 17 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Tickets are available online.
