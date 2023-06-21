iHeartRadio

These celebrities are coming to the 2023 Edmonton Expo


Actor Giancarlo Esposito attends the Broadway premiere of the play "The Mountaintop", Thursday, Oct. 13, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)

The Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo announced on Wednesday some of the artists coming to this year's edition.

The list of celebrities, voice actors and creators includes:

  • Giancarlo Esposito - “Moff Gideon”, The Mandalorian; “Gus Fring”, Breaking Bad
  • Carl Weathers - “Greef Karga”, The Mandalorian
  • Emily Swallow - “The Armorer”, The Mandalorian
  • Jonathan Frakes - “Commander William Riker”, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard
  • Vivien Lyra Blair - “Princess Leia”, Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • James Marsters - “Spike”, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Gates McFadden - “Beverly Crusher”, Star Trek: The Next Generation
  • Monica Rial - “Tsuyu Asui”, My Hero Academia
  • Trina Nishimura - “Kiyoka Jiro”, My Hero Academia
  • Clifford Chapin - “Katsuki Bakugo”, My Hero Academia
  • Kristen McGuire - “Tatami Nakagame”, My Hero Academia
  • Maile Flanagan - “Naruto Uzumaki”, Naruto

The event takes place Sept. 15 to 17 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Tickets are available online

