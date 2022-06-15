These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada

The federal government will be lifting vaccine mandates for air travel as of June 20, allowing unvaccinated travellers to fly for the first time since October 2021.

But not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated travellers, as some countries, such as the United States and Australia, still require foreign tourists to present proof of being fully vaccinated.

Other countries may impose quarantine or testing requirements for unvaccinated tourists. Canada also requires unvaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning home to quarantine for 14 days and have a pre-entry COVID-19 test result, followed by tests on arrival.

Here are some countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists:

UNITED KINGDOM

Testing required? No

In March, the U.K. lifted all of its COVID-19 measures at the border, being one of the earliest countries to do so. Unvaccinated travellers can visit the U.K. without needing to quarantine, take a COVID-19 test or face any other restrictions.

ITALY

Testing required? No

Italy's vaccine mandate for foreign and EU travellers was lifted as of June 1. Unvaccinated travellers no longer have to quarantine or show proof of a COVID-19 test.

FRANCE

Testing required? Yes (PCR or antigen tests)

While travel restrictions were eased in February, unvaccinated Canadians visiting France still need to provide proof of a negative test taken prior to arrival. The test must be a PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure or an antigen test taken 48 hours prior.

Canada is on the list of "green" countries, which the French government defines as countries where "no active circulation of the virus is observed and no variants of concern are identified." Travellers arriving in from an "orange" country, or a country not on the "green" list, must present a "compelling reason to justify the need to come to France" and may be subject to a random test upon arrival.

JAPAN

Testing required? Yes

All travellers, regardless of vaccine status or citizenship, are required to submit proof of a PCR test taken within 72 hours of flight departure. Upon arrival, those visiting Japan from Canada and other countries designated as "blue" won't need to quarantine. However, unvaccinated visitors from "red" or "yellow" countries may need to quarantine three to seven days and take another COVId-19 test upon arrival.

INDIA

Testing required? Yes (PCR tests only)

Unvaccinated travellers are welcome, but as of February, travellers without a vaccine certificate are required to upload proof of a PCR test taken 72 hours prior to boarding the flight. Upon arrival, travellers may be subject to random COVID-19 testing.

CUBA

Testing required? No

There are no vaccine mandates for Canadians wishing to vacation in Cuba and unvaccinated travellers won't need to provide proof of a COVID-19 test or quarantine. However, travellers to Cuba must also complete an online health declaration form prior to entry, similar to the ArriveCan app for travellers entering Canada.

MEXICO

Testing required? No

There are no testing or quarantine requirements for unvaccinated Canadian travellers visiting Mexico. Mexico previously required inbound travellers to fill out a health declaration form, but this requirement was removed back in March.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Testing required? No, but those who test are exempt from random testing

Travellers from Canada hoping to hit the beaches of Punta Cana won't need to show a proof of vaccine or proof of a COVID-19 test, but they may be randomly selected to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival. However, if you have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test taken 72 hours before arrival, you can be exempted from the random test.

JAMAICA

Testing required? No

In April, Jamaica dropped its testing requirements at the border as well as its indoor mask mandate. Jamaica has also never required travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.