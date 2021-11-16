These Edmonton-area schools have cancelled buses for Tuesday

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow was expected to fall in Edmonton by midday Tuesday in the city's first snowstorm of the season.

Here is a list of school divisions that cancelled bus service for Tuesday because of the poor road conditions. It will be updated as more information comes in:

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools

Aspen View Public Schools

Tuesday morning, Strathcona County RCMP warned all drivers of high wind gusts and snow on roadways. They also told large truck drivers to avoid 17 Street, south of Baseline in Sherwood Park, because transport trucks had been unable to make the slope that morning.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, 88 collisions were reported to Edmonton police: three involving injuries, 14 hit-and-runs, and 71 that caused property damage.