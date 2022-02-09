These eight Ottawa restaurants are among the most romantic in Canada

Eight Ottawa restaurants have made the list of most romantic restaurants in Canada just ahead of Valentine's Day.

OpenTable has released a list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada, based on reviews collected by diners in 2021.

Here are the eight romantic restaurants in Ottawa on the list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada this year.

Aiana Restaurant Collective

Aiana Restaurant Collective is located at 50 O'Connor St.

"Aiana's cuisine reflects a harmonious balance between classic cooking techniques and contemporary recipes," says Aiana Restaurant Collective's website.

The executive chef is Raghav Chaudhary.

Arlo

Arlo Restaurant is located at 340 Somerset St. W.

The menu changes regularly with the season, featuring apps and main courses.

Arlo Restaurant will be open for a special dinner for two on Valentine's Day.

Atelier

Atelier is located at 540 Rochester St.

After exclusively serving a 12-course blind tasting menu for 13 years, Atelier says it reinvented "how a tasting menu restaurant is experienced" with a 44-course interactive tasting menu.

Chef Marc Lepine has twice won gold at the Canadian Culinary Championships.

Bar Lupulus

Bar Pupulus is located at 1242 Wellington St. W.

It's a cozy craft beer and natural wine bar with a heated backyard patio. The menu includes snacks, small plates, pastas and large plates.

"Chef Lewis Robinson approaches his food the way we do our drinks; Innovative, esoteric and as locally sources as possible," said Bar Lupulus on its website.

Fauna

Fauna is located at 425 Bank St.

"Fauna is about the things we love: eating and drinking with friends and family in a fun space. Our menu is seasonally driven and we support local farmers and producers wherever possible," says the restaurant.

Fauna is offering a five-course set meal for Valentine's Day from Feb. 12 to 14.

NeXT

NeXT is located at 6400 Hazeldean Rd.

"Our menu reflects Chef Michael Blackie’s best food memories, which span over his 30-year international career. Our food style can best be described as a balance between Canadian roots with a strong influence in both Asian and European cuisines," says NeXT on its website.

Valentines at NeXT is sold out.

North and Navy

North and Navy is located 226 Nepean St.

"Our menu is inspired by tradition and dictated by the quality and availability of ingredients. We play off the similarities between the climates of Eastern Ontario and Northeast Italy," says North and Navy on its website.

North and Navy is offering a four-course meal for in-person and take out.

Riviera

Riviera is located at 62 Sparks St., however, due to the downtown closures its operating at the Andaz Hotel.

Riviera serves high-end Canadian cuisine.

