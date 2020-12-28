More than a dozen flights in and out of B.C. were added the province's COVID-19 exposure warning list over the weekend.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about 13 more flights on Saturday and Sunday. This comes after 13 flights were added to the warning list on Christmas Day alone.

While most of the recent flights were domestic, two were international arrivals.

The flights most recently added to the BCCDC's list are:

Dec. 14: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto

Dec. 19: Air Canada flight 214 from Vancouver to Calgary

Dec. 19: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8622 from Vancouver to Winnipeg

Dec. 19: Air France flight 74 from Paris to Vancouver

Dec. 19: Air Canada flight 244 from Vancouver to Edmonton

Dec. 20: Air Canada flight 971 from Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver

Dec. 21: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary

Dec. 22: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8352 from Vancouver to Penticton

Dec. 22: WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver

Dec. 22: WestJet flight 3169 from Edmonton to Vancouver

Dec. 22: Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 8P715 from Vancouver to Campbell River

Dec. 23: Harbour Air flight 220 from Victoria Harbour to Vancouver Harbour

Dec. 24: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Domestic travellers are not required to isolate, but B.C. health officials have been recommending against non-essential travel during the pandemic's second wave.

Anyone who was on the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus. If any develop, they should self-isolate and seek testing.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.