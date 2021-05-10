These groups are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa this week

Thousands of Ottawa residents will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Tuesday morning, including OC Transpo and Para Transpo workers and workers in grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants.

The Ontario government said Monday morning that it's expanding the eligibility to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial online booking system starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Here is a look at who will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as of Tuesday:

Individuals with at-risk health conditions

Group 2 of "cannot work from home"

In addition, as of Thursday at 8 a.m., residents 40 and over in non-hot spot communities will also become eligible to book through the provincial system.

You can book an appointment through the province's online booking portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900.

In Ottawa, the city continues to offer vaccinations to all residents aged 50 and older and high-risk individuals through the provincial booking system. Residents 18 and over in hot spot postal codes K1T, K1V and K2V are also eligible to book a vaccine appointment through the provincial system.

Additional drop-in clinics will be available this week for residents in the following neighbourhoods:

Parkwood Hills

Carlington

Bayshore/Belltown

"More information on these pop-ups will be sent to the affected ward councillors," a memo to city councillors said Friday.

The memo also stated that vaccination teams are also attempting to vaccinate people in their homes in certain residential buildings.

OTTAWA COMMUNITY CLINICS

The city of Ottawa says six community clinics will be open in May to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ruddy Family YM-YWCA in Orleans;

Ottawa City Hall;

The Nepean Sportsplex (Halls A and B);

The Eva James Memorial Centre in Kanata;

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital clinic; and,

The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus

A temporary "mega pop-up" clinic is also operating at the Infinity Convention Centre at 2901 Gibford Drive on Sunday, May 9 and next weekend.

OTTAWA PHARMACIES WITH MODERNA VACCINE

Five Ottawa pharmacies are offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents 18 and older. The five pharmacies are located in designated postal code hot spots K1T and K1V.

Bridle Path Pharmacy at 4000 Bridle Path Drive in Gloucester

The Drugstore Pharmacy at 2681 Alta Vista Drive

Promed Pharmacy at 2706 Alta Vista Drive

Rexall at 1725 Walkley Road

Walmart Pharmacy at 2210 Bank Street

Contact each pharmacy for details.

BOOKING APPOINTMENTS

On Thursday, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte told CTV News Ottawa that more than 60,000 appointments were available at mass vaccination clinics.

"As I've always said, we only add appointments when we know we have confirmed vaccine. I don't want people to have an appointment, expect they're going to get a vaccine and then find out they have to cancel their appointment because we don't have vaccine," said Di Monte.

ELIGIBLE GROUPS THE WEEK OF MAY 10

The Ontario government says these groups will be eligible to book an appointment through the provincial online booking system beginning the week of May 10. The specific date for the bookings has not been announced.

Individuals 40 and older

At Risk Health Conditions

Immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders

Stroke and cerebrovascular disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, pleurisy

Spleen problems, such as asplenia

Heart disease

Hypertension with end organ damage

Diagnosed mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

Immunocompromising health conditions

Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community

Group 2 – cannot work from home

Essential and critical retail workers (including grocery, foodbank, pharmacy, ServiceOntario, ServiceCanada, Passport Canada, wholesalers and general goods, restaurant, LCBO workers)

Workers in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19 response, construction (including infrastructure) and other essential businesses and services where facilities are at heightened risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and spread

Social workers and social services staff who provide in-person client services (including youth justice workers, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program case workers)

Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole workers)

Transportation, warehousing and distribution workers (including public transit workers, truck drivers supporting essential services, marine and rail cargo and maintenance, highway maintenance)

Electricity (including system operations, generation, transmission, distribution and storage workers)

Communications infrastructure workers (including cellular, satellite, landline, internet, public safety radio)

Water and wastewater management workers

Financial services workers (bank branch staff)

Veterinarians and veterinary teams

Waste management workers

Oil and petroleum workers (including petroleum refineries, crude oil and petroleum storage, transmission and distribution, retail sale of fuel)

Natural gas and propane gas workers (including compression, storage, transmission and distribution of natural gas and propane)

Mine workers (including those needed to ensure the continued operation of active mines)

Uranium processing workers (those working in the refining and conversion of uranium and fabrication of fuel for nuclear power plants)

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.