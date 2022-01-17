These images show scale of snowstorm in Toronto and parts of Ontario

From cars buried in snow to ambulances scrambling through barely visible streets, images capture the extent of the snowfall across Toronto and parts of Ontario.

Gusty winds and snow have prompted Environment Canada to issue a blizzard warning for the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.

Some parts of Ontario, such as Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Kingston, Ottawa and Peterborough, are expected to receive between 25 centimetres and half a metre of snow. Peak snowfall rates potentially will be between two to five centimetres per hour.

Photos show people attempting to free their cars under mounds of snow, snow blowers trying to clear out streets, porches completely covered, and commuters testing their luck on bikes.

Here are some photographs showing the extent of the snowstorm in Toronto and other parts of the province.

A cyclist rides through a winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

An ambulance races through a winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

People work to clear their driveways as heavy snow continues to fall in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A snow plow clears streets during a winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Satellite view of Canada and North America on Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:40p.m. EST. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR - GOES Image Viewer)

A school bus driver tries to clear snow as a winter storm causes the closure of schools in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A cross-country skier makes their way up a snow-covered road in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A man clears snow at a gas station during a winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A cat plays in the snow during a huge winter storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Typical Toronto shut down because of a little light snow. This is a typical winter day in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Ixv0Q6dYAK

when an entire building disappears mid snow storm �� #onstorm this is the Claridge (tallest building in #ottawa)! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/QdHH2anMxy

Snowstorm hit Niagara region early this morning. There’s at least 12 inches of snow on the ground and more is expecting.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/N74WauYYSW

Snow Day in Niagara-on-the-Lake ☃️❄️��#NiagaraSnow #snowmaggedon #snowpocalypse pic.twitter.com/KFGCrFz4DU

#torontoweather #snowday #ONStorm I guess everyone will get to make a ⛄️ today pic.twitter.com/29vqHzZHkj

Best not to enter George Appleton Way from 401-Keele. I’ve witnessed vehicles get stuck since 6am #ONStorm @CityNewsTO @CTVToronto @CP24 pic.twitter.com/JQu8SG27Si

And this is why the highway is closed.

Car stuck in snow at EB Spadina offramp, police on the scene.#ONStorm #ONwx #snowday #gardiner pic.twitter.com/3Q8ERGVkTo